BRIEF-Russian Railways sign MoU with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways
* Says signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways for strategic cooperation in the railways electrification
Feb 17 Fairfax Fin Holdings Ltd
* Recommended offer for Brit plc
* Boards of Fairfax and Brit are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement regarding terms of a recommended cash offer
* Brit offer price values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Brit at approximately 1.22 billion stg and represents a premium
* Brit shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each Brit share: 305 pence in cash ("Brit offer price"), comprising: 280 pence in cash ("cash amount")
* Expected 2014 final dividend payable by Brit of 25 pence in cash to Brit shareholders on relevant record date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
LAUSANNE, March 28 Glencore does not see further consolidation in agricultural commodities as straightforward and views a U.S. acquisition as less crucial than in the past, the group's agriculture chief said on Tuesday.