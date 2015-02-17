Feb 17 SHW AG :

* Resolves cash capital increase to expand its capacity for the recently won serial supply contract for a global engine platform of a leading US OEM and for accelerated international growth

* Says share capital of company will be increased from 5.9 million euros ($6.7 million) to up to 6.4 million euros

* Says new shares will be offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering

* Says currently in talks about additional joint ventures, inter alia, also for Brake Disc business segment

* Says assesses options for production expansion for Pumps And Engine Components business segment in low-wage countries of europe