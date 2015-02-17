UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 17 SHW AG :
* Resolves cash capital increase to expand its capacity for the recently won serial supply contract for a global engine platform of a leading US OEM and for accelerated international growth
* Says share capital of company will be increased from 5.9 million euros ($6.7 million) to up to 6.4 million euros
* Says new shares will be offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering
* Says currently in talks about additional joint ventures, inter alia, also for Brake Disc business segment
* Says assesses options for production expansion for Pumps And Engine Components business segment in low-wage countries of europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.