Feb 18 Intershop Communications AG :

* Publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2014

* FY net revenues of 46.2 million euros ($52.6 million), down 14 pct on previous year

* Lower revenues and investments result in FY EBIT of -6.3 million euros vs -3.2 million euros year ago

* FY net result for period stood at -6.6 million euros(previous year: -3.3 million euros)

* Expects total licensing revenues to increase again in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)