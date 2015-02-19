Feb 19 Tom Tailor Holding AG :

* Returns to profitability in 2014 with recurring net income of 21.1 million euros ($24 million)

* FY net profit 10.8 million euros

* FY recurring EBITDA up 13 percent to 87.2 million euros and reported EBITDA up 31.4 percent to 84.3 million euros

* FY achieves positive reported net income of 7.2 million euros after non-controlling interests (previous year: -21.3 million euros)

* Group increased its FY sales to 932.1 million euros(previous year: 907.2 million euros)