Feb 19 Morgan Sindall Group Plc

* Total dividend 27 pence per share

* Final dividend 15 pence per share

* FY revenue 2,220 million pounds up 6 percent

* FY profit before tax - reported 22.8 mln pounds up 64 percent

* In 2015, lower returns in construction & infrastructure are expected to remain for at least first half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: