BRIEF-Russia's O'Key Group posts 138 mln rouble net loss in 2016
* It made a net loss of 138 million roubles ($2.5 million) in 2016 after a 1.9 billion rouble net profit in 2015
Feb 19 Morgan Sindall Group Plc
* Total dividend 27 pence per share
* Final dividend 15 pence per share
* FY revenue 2,220 million pounds up 6 percent
* FY profit before tax - reported 22.8 mln pounds up 64 percent
* In 2015, lower returns in construction & infrastructure are expected to remain for at least first half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* It made a net loss of 138 million roubles ($2.5 million) in 2016 after a 1.9 billion rouble net profit in 2015
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)