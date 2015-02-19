Feb 19 Petra Diamonds Ltd

* Six month revenue up 16% to US$214.8 million (H1 FY 2014: US$184.6 million)

* Adjusted EBITDA 4 up 22% to US$84.9 million (H1 FY 2014: us$69.4 million)

* Adjusted net profit after tax 5 up 37% to US$42.8 million (h1 fy 2014: us$31.3 million)

* Adjusted operating cashflow 6 up 162% to us$50.4 million (H1 FY 2014: US$19.2 million)

* Net debt down 58% to us$45.8 million (H1 FY 2014: us$108.8 million)

* Production down 2% to 1,601,069 carats (H1 FY 2014: 1,634,576 carats)

* Costs remain well controlled; weaker rand had a positive effect on petra's operating costs in us dollar terms

* Full year production guidance increased from ca. 3.2 mcts to ca. 3.3 mcts

* Maiden dividend of 2.0p per share to be paid for full 2015 financial year

