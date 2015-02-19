BRIEF-Blackberry reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Blackberry reports Q4 fiscal 2017 results above analyst consensus revenue and EPS estimates
Feb 19 Proxima Capital Group:
* Offer talks terminated
* PCG hereby announces that it does not intend to make an offer for company
* Does not intend to make an offer for JKX Oil & Gas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: