Feb 20 Castellum AB

* Castellum invests sekm 115 and sells sekm 65 in gothenburg

* Castellum AB (publ) has, through the wholly owned subsidiary Eklandia Fastighets AB, acquired a fully let office property comprising 3,900 sq.m. at the Lindholmen Science Park pier, Gothenburg. The investment amounted to SEKm 115 and the change of possession took place in February 19, 2015.

* Further Eklandia sells an office property at Kungsgatan in central Gothenburg of approx. 1,570 sq.m. The transaction amounted to SEKm 65 net