UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
Feb 20 Essentra Plc :
* Final dividend up 18.9 percent to 12.6 pence per share
* Total dividend 18.3 pence per share
* FY revenue ahead 14 pct at constant fx (like-for-like 1 +9 pct) to 866 mln stg
* FY adjusted operating profit 2 up 16 pct (at constant fx)
* FY like-for-like revenue ahead 9 pct and adjusted EPS growth of 19 pct
* Well-positioned to continue its track record of balanced, profitable growth in 2015
* At least mid single digit like-for-like revenue growth and double digit adjusted eps growth at constant exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.