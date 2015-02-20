Feb 20 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA :

* Group profit in first half-year 2014/2015 of 3.7 million euros ($4.19 million) (previous first half-year 8.2 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA amounted 30.7 million euros (previous first half-year 26.7 million euros)

* Says H1 EBIT of 10.1 million euros (previous first half-year 11.6 million euros)

* H1 group revenues increased by 13.7 million euros or 10.1 pct compared to previous first half year to an amount of 150.3 million euros