BRIEF-Agenus commences phase 1 trial with neoantigen cancer vaccine autosynvax
Feb 20 Mediclin AG :
* FY group sales increased by 23.1 million euros up to 538.0 million euros ($608.3 million); preliminary group operating result amounts to 15.6 million euros
* FY EPS account to 0.18 euros (previous year: -0.06 euros)
* Says FY EBIT increased from 2.2 million euros to 15.6 million euros
* 21.0 million euros (previous year: 18.6 million euros) were invested in capital expenditure in FY 2014 including 5.2 million euros (previous year: 4.4 million euros) subsidies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Varian medical systems inc says named Gary E. Bischoping of dell technologies as chief financial officer effective may 8, 2017
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals to commence single Phase 3 study of anabasum for treatment of systemic sclerosis after guidance from end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA