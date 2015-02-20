BRIEF-Corbus Pharma outlines U.S. approval path for anabasum
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals to commence single Phase 3 study of anabasum for treatment of systemic sclerosis after guidance from end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA
Feb 20 MeVis Medical Solutions AG :
* FY 2014 revenues increased slightly by 2 pct year on year to 13.1 million euros ($14.88 million)
* FY 2014 EBIT decreased by 0.5 million euros to 3.9 million euros
* Dividend for 2014 depending on future shareholder structure
* Says - guidance for 2015: - revenues between 13.0 million and 13.5 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 EBIT between 2.0 million and 2.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.
* Appoints Bill Sibold as Executive Vice President Sanofi Genzyme, effective July 1, 2017