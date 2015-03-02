March 2 Senior Plc

* Final dividend 3.96 pence per share

* Adjusted profit before tax of £102.6m, 5% ahead of prior year (11% on a constant currency basis)

* FY revenue up 6 percent to £820.8 mln versus £775.1 mln year earlier

* New CEO, David Squires, appointed and joining Senior on 1 st May 2015

* Group outlook remains encouraging

* FY helped by organic revenue growth in large commercial aerospace, good performance in flexonics division, first contribution from upeca, which was acquired in april 2014

* Challenges associated with successful industrialisation of new aerospace programmes, weak industrial sales in brazil and europe expected to continue in 2015