UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 2 Senior Plc
* Final dividend 3.96 pence per share
* Adjusted profit before tax of £102.6m, 5% ahead of prior year (11% on a constant currency basis)
* FY revenue up 6 percent to £820.8 mln versus £775.1 mln year earlier
* New CEO, David Squires, appointed and joining Senior on 1 st May 2015
* Group outlook remains encouraging
* FY helped by organic revenue growth in large commercial aerospace, good performance in flexonics division, first contribution from upeca, which was acquired in april 2014
* Challenges associated with successful industrialisation of new aerospace programmes, weak industrial sales in brazil and europe expected to continue in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.