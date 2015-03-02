March 2 Evry ASA :

* Waiver of condition of minimum acceptance level and settlement of voluntary offer

* Lyngen Bidco AS waives condition of receiving valid acceptances for more than 90 pct of shares and voting rights in company

* Lyngen Bidco has received acceptances of the offer for Evry ASA for a total of 234,796,526 shares, representing about 88 percent of the shares and voting rights in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)