March 2 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

* Final dividend 31.1 penceper share

* Total dividend 44.3 penceper share

* FY revenue £713.7m, down 4.2 percent

* Performance for 2015 will benefit from acquisitions made in 2014 and from foreign exchange translation at current rates

* FY underlying profit before tax* (2) £112.0m, down 4.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: