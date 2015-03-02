UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 2 Thorntons Plc
* H1 sales fell 8.2 percent to 128.2 million stg
* Profit before tax and exceptional items £6.5 million (2014: £7.2 million)
* UK commercial sales declined 12.4% to £54.7 million (2014: £62.4 million)
* Overall performance of business in first half of this financial year was disappointing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.