March 2 Hiscox Ltd

* Total dividend up 7.1 percent to 22.5 pence per share

* FY net premiums earned 1,316.3 mln stg versus 1,283.3 mln stg

* FY profit before tax 231.1 mln stg versus 244.5 mln stg

* Special distribution 45 pence versus 36 pence

* FY investment return 1.8 pct from 1.9 pct

* FY group combined ratio 83.9 pct versus 83.0 pct

* Kiskadee funds, has grown to almost $500 million, from nothing two years ago