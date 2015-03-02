UPDATE 2-Heavily indebted China Evergrande sells $1 bln notes for refinancing
* Investors hoping mainland listing will reduce debt reliance (Recasts with pricing, valuation and comments)
March 2 UET United Electronic Technology AG :
* Announces the acquisition of telecommunications supplier ALBIS Technologies
* Acquires 100 percent of ALBIS Technologies, Zuerich, Switzerland
* Acquisition is structured as a combined cash purchase in amount of 1.0 million euros ($1 million) and share acquisition
* Part of price will be paid in 1.000.000 newly issued uet ag shares with a nominal value of 1.00 euro through a capital increase of UET
* After transaction existing Albis shareholders will hold a combined stake of 11 percent at UET
* Transaction is scheduled to be finalised by july 2015
* Expected new sales contribution of ALBIS will be about 25.0 million euros for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investors hoping mainland listing will reduce debt reliance (Recasts with pricing, valuation and comments)
MILAN, March 24 Italian toll road operator Atlantia said on Friday media reports over the sale of a minority stake in its motorway unit were inaccurate.