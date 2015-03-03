March 3 Rotork Plc

* FY revenue rose 2.8 percent to 594.7 million stg

* Final dividend up 3 percent to 30.9 penceper share

* Order intake up 2.9 pct to 595.6 mln stg (occ +4.0 pct)

* Sales to power market up 16 pct

* Operating margin increased 20 bps to 26.4 pct

* Currency remained a headwind throughout year

* Roger Lockwood announced intention to retire as chairman at close of annual general meeting in April

* Martin Lamb will take over as chairman

* Whilst end markets in upstream oil and gas sector may become more challenging in near term, our other global markets remain active Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: