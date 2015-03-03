March 3 Rotork Plc
* FY revenue rose 2.8 percent to 594.7 million stg
* Final dividend up 3 percent to 30.9 penceper share
* Order intake up 2.9 pct to 595.6 mln stg (occ +4.0 pct)
* Sales to power market up 16 pct
* Operating margin increased 20 bps to 26.4 pct
* Currency remained a headwind throughout year
* Roger Lockwood announced intention to retire as chairman
at close of annual general meeting in April
* Martin Lamb will take over as chairman
* Whilst end markets in upstream oil and gas sector may
become more challenging in near term, our other global markets
remain active
