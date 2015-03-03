March 3 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

* Final dividend up 4.8 percent to 8.8 penceper share

* FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 12.2 percent to 456.8 million stg

* Total dividend up 4.8 percent to 13.2 penceper share

* Gross written premium from ongoing operations 3.8 pct lower for 2014 compared with 2013

* Combined operating ratio 2 from ongoing operations of 95 pct for 2014, an improvement of 0.2 percentage points on 2013

* 4.8 pct increase in final 4 dividend per share to 8.8 pence per share and second special interim dividend of 4.0 pence per share

* Operating profit from ongoing operations of 506 million stg for 2014 (2013: 509.9 mln stg)

* Motor insurance market was highly competitive with further premium deflation at start of year

* Uk motor and home markets remain highly competitive with recent market conditions characterised by periods of market price deflation and of stability

* For 2015, group expects to achieve a combined operating ratio in range of 94 pct to 96 pct for ongoing operations after normalising for claims from major weather events. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: