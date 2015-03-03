March 3 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc
* Final dividend up 4.8 percent to 8.8 penceper share
* FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 12.2
percent to 456.8 million stg
* Total dividend up 4.8 percent to 13.2 penceper share
* Gross written premium from ongoing operations 3.8 pct
lower for 2014 compared with 2013
* Combined operating ratio 2 from ongoing operations of 95
pct for 2014, an improvement of 0.2 percentage points on 2013
* 4.8 pct increase in final 4 dividend per share to 8.8
pence per share and second special interim dividend of 4.0 pence
per share
* Operating profit from ongoing operations of 506 million
stg for 2014 (2013: 509.9 mln stg)
* Motor insurance market was highly competitive with further
premium deflation at start of year
* Uk motor and home markets remain highly competitive with
recent market conditions characterised by periods of market
price deflation and of stability
* For 2015, group expects to achieve a combined operating
ratio in range of 94 pct to 96 pct for ongoing operations after
normalising for claims from major weather events.
