March 3 Laird Plc
* Final dividend 8.23 penceper share
* Total dividend up 4 percent to 12.5 penceper share
* 5% increase in total revenue in sterling to £564.9m 4
(2013: £537.0m)
* 8% organic 5 increase in revenue
* 12% increase in operating profit in us$
* 5% increase in underlying profit before tax to £63.2m
(2013: £60.1m) after increased investment in research and
development and a £4m currency headwind
* Full year dividend increased by 4%. Proposed final
dividend per share of 8.23p (2013: 7.90p)
* We have started 2015 with good momentum and believe that
we are well placed for further growth over year-ceo
* Mike parker to laird board as senior independent director
* Jonathan silver, who retires at annual general meeting on
8 may 2015, after serving company for 29 years, 21 as chief
financial officer
* Customer mindshare we are developing across a number of
our leading customers will help us remain at technological
forefront in attractive growth markets
* After a successful year in 2014, we have good momentum for
further growth in 2015
