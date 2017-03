March 3 Vesuvius Plc :

* FY revenue from continuing operations fell 4.4 percent to 1.44 billion stg

* Final dividend of 11.125 pence per share, giving full-year dividend of 16.125 pence

* Trading profit for year was 142.8 million stg, up 11.6 percent on an underlying basis and up 2.0 percent on a reported basis (2013: 140.0 million stg)

* Expect underlying trading environment in current year to be broadly similar to that experienced in 2014

* Continue to focus on acquisition of bolt-on companies to reinforce growth opportunities