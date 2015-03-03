March 3 Regus Plc :
* FY revenue 1.68 billion stg versus 1.53 billion stg year
ago
* Final dividend up 10 percent to 2.75 pence per share
* Strong underlying performance, with operating profit up 27
pct at constant currency
* Good cash performance, with 176 million stg (18.6 pence
per share) of cash generated before net growth capital
expenditure and dividends
* Group revenue increased by 15.8 percent at constant
currency to 1.676 billion stg
* Current trading is in line with management's expectations
and we remain confident in our business model and prospects for
2015 - Chief Executive
* Expect to reduce costs further as a percentage of sales
* FY group gross profit improved 9 pct at constant currency
rates to 383.1 million stg
