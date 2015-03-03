March 3 Regus Plc :

* FY revenue 1.68 billion stg versus 1.53 billion stg year ago

* Final dividend up 10 percent to 2.75 pence per share

* Strong underlying performance, with operating profit up 27 pct at constant currency

* Good cash performance, with 176 million stg (18.6 pence per share) of cash generated before net growth capital expenditure and dividends

* Group revenue increased by 15.8 percent at constant currency to 1.676 billion stg

* Current trading is in line with management's expectations and we remain confident in our business model and prospects for 2015 - Chief Executive

* Expect to reduce costs further as a percentage of sales

* FY group gross profit improved 9 pct at constant currency rates to 383.1 million stg