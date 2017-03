March 3 Storm Real Estate ASA :

* Says has via its subsidiary LLC Martex agreed to adjust terms for next year with anchor tenant LLC Gazprom Tsentrremont

* Says in line with market development in Russia it is agreed a change in rent level for rental period Feb. 2015 to Feb. 2016

* Says change includes a reduction of gross rent of about $2.2 million measured with currency rates as per March 3