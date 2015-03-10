March 10 AEVIS Holding SA :

* FY turnover of 541.4 million Swiss francs ($546.6 million), up by 19.1 pct (2013: 454.7 million Swiss francs), mainly due to acquisitions

* In 2015, AEVIS should realise a turnover of approximately 600 million Swiss francs, with an unchanged portfolio consolidated over a 12-month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) ($1 = 0.9905 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)