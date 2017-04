March 10 Stadium Group Plc

* Fy pretax profit 1.8 million stg versus 400,000 stg year ago

* Fy revenue 41.7 million stg versus 42.2 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 1.4 pence per share

* Total dividend up 75 percent to 2.1 pence per share