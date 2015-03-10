UPDATE 2-Burberry licenses beauty business to Coty in new drive to expand
* Shares up 1 pct (Adds CFO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
March 10 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc
* Fy revenue rose 2 percent to 454.7 million stg
* Final dividend up 16 percent to 11.6 penceper share
* Total dividend up 12.5 percent to 18 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Shares up 1 pct (Adds CFO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds analyst reaction, background)