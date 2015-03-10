BRIEF-Hytera Communications updates on unit's recommended cash offer for Sepura
* Alphagen Capital Limited is no longer able to comply with residual commitments set out in letter of intent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 Constantin Medien AG :
* FY 2014 sales amount to 487.8 million euros ($526.63 million), up 6.4 pct
* FY loss attributable to shareholders of 3.3 million euros (2013: loss of 11.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9263 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alphagen Capital Limited is no longer able to comply with residual commitments set out in letter of intent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says AP High court has dismissed appeal filed by directorate of enforcement, Hyderabad