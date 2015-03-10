March 10 Esure Group Plc

* FY pretax profit fell 12.8 percent to 103.3 million stg

* Final dividend 11.7 pence per share

* Total dividend 16.8 pence per share

* Gross written premiums down 3.4 pct to 517.8 million stg (2013: 535.8 million stg)

* In-Force policies up 0.7 pct to 1.946 million (2013: 1.933 million)

* Made a positive start to 2015 and expect to achieve modest growth in in-force policies and gross written premiums in Q1

* Expect combined operating ratio trend in 2014 to continue into 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: