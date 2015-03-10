UPDATE 3-Imagination Tech shares plunge as Apple abandons the firm
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds analyst reaction, background)
March 10 Esure Group Plc
* FY pretax profit fell 12.8 percent to 103.3 million stg
* Final dividend 11.7 pence per share
* Total dividend 16.8 pence per share
* Gross written premiums down 3.4 pct to 517.8 million stg (2013: 535.8 million stg)
* In-Force policies up 0.7 pct to 1.946 million (2013: 1.933 million)
* Made a positive start to 2015 and expect to achieve modest growth in in-force policies and gross written premiums in Q1
* Expect combined operating ratio trend in 2014 to continue into 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds analyst reaction, background)
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.