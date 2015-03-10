March 10 Statpro Group Plc

* Fy pretax profit 2.37 million stg versus 3.11 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 2.05 pence per share

* Total dividend up 4 percent to 2.9 pence per share

* Fy revenue rose 7 percent to 38.74 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)