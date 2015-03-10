UPDATE 3-Imagination Tech shares plunge as Apple abandons the firm
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds analyst reaction, background)
March 10 Sdl Plc
* Final dividend 2.5 pence per share
* FY group revenues of 260.4 mln stg, up 3 pct at constant currency, a marginal fall in reported revenues of 2 pct
* FY group profit before one-off costs, amortisation and tax 16.5 mln stg, up 103 pct at constant currency
* Expect digital customer experience management market to continue to evolve rapidly over next three years, as consumers demand better customer engagement across a broad spectrum of online devices and increasingly smartphones
* Expect this new customer experience market to grow by more than 15 pct per year as we move into 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds analyst reaction, background)
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.