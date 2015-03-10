March 10 Sdl Plc

* Final dividend 2.5 pence per share

* FY group revenues of 260.4 mln stg, up 3 pct at constant currency, a marginal fall in reported revenues of 2 pct

* FY group profit before one-off costs, amortisation and tax 16.5 mln stg, up 103 pct at constant currency

* Expect digital customer experience management market to continue to evolve rapidly over next three years, as consumers demand better customer engagement across a broad spectrum of online devices and increasingly smartphones

* Expect this new customer experience market to grow by more than 15 pct per year as we move into 2016