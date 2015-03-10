March 10 Igas Energy Plc

* UK shale farm out agreement with ineos upstream

* Consideration for igas' participating interests comprises £30 million cash payable to igas on completion

* On completion of transaction, ineos will acquire an interest in certain licences in north west and east midlands and group's participating interest in acreage held under pedl 133 in scotland

* Consideration also includes funded forward work programme of up to £138 million gross; co's share to be funded by ineos, seen at about £65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)