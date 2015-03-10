Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.
March 10 Igas Energy Plc
* UK shale farm out agreement with ineos upstream
* Consideration for igas' participating interests comprises £30 million cash payable to igas on completion
* On completion of transaction, ineos will acquire an interest in certain licences in north west and east midlands and group's participating interest in acreage held under pedl 133 in scotland
* Consideration also includes funded forward work programme of up to £138 million gross; co's share to be funded by ineos, seen at about £65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
DUBAI, April 3 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has started two weeks of negotiations with international contractors to clarify bids to expand the Sitra oil refinery, estimated to cost around $5 billion.