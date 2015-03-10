Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.
March 10 Charles Stanley Group Plc
* Statement re. Press comment
* Noted recent press speculation concerning a possible disposal of its Charles Stanley securities division
* Confirms that it has entered into exclusive negotiations in relation to a possible disposal of elements of division
* At this stage no assurance can be given that a disposal will proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 3 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has started two weeks of negotiations with international contractors to clarify bids to expand the Sitra oil refinery, estimated to cost around $5 billion.