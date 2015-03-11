March 11 Michael Page International Plc

* Final dividend 7.58 penceper share

* Group's revenue for twelve months ended 31 December 2014 increased 4.1 pct to £1,046.9m

* Fy profit before tax after exceptional items £80.4m versus £64.1m year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)