March 11 Investment Kinnevik AB

* Kinnevik has extended its undertaking not to sell shares in Zalando until june 28, 2015

* Zalando today announced that a number of shareholders have participated in an organised market placing of Zalando shares.

* Kinnevik did not participate in the transaction and its ownership stake in Zalando remains at 32 percent.

* Upon completion of the market placing, the free float in Zalando shares will have more than doubled to over 25 percent of the total share capital. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)