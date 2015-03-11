March 11 Investment Kinnevik AB
* Kinnevik has extended its undertaking not to sell shares
in Zalando until june 28, 2015
* Zalando today announced that a number of shareholders have
participated in an organised market placing of Zalando shares.
* Kinnevik did not participate in the transaction and its
ownership stake in Zalando remains at 32 percent.
* Upon completion of the market placing, the free float in
Zalando shares will have more than doubled to over 25 percent of
the total share capital.
