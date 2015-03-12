March 12 Kardex AG :
* Further expands its profitability
* FY revenue of 308.0 million euros ($324.5 million)
exceeded previous year (302.1 million euros) by 2.0 pct
* Order backlog at end of year was 107.8 million
euros(previous year: 108.0 million euros)
* FY operating result increased over proportionately by 17.8
pct to 28.5 million euros(previous year: 24.2 million euros)
* FY net profit of 23.8 million euros (7.7 pct of revenue)
was generated, up around 20 pct on that of previous year
* To declare a dividend of 2.30 Swiss francs per share (tax
free for swiss individuals)
* Expects a solid course of business for 2015
