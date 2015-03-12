March 12 SAF-HOLLAND S.A. :

* Good growth in sales and earnings for financial year 2014

* FY sales rose 12 percent to 959.7 million euros ($1 billion)

* Dividend 0.32 euros per share

* Sales and earnings targets for 2015 confirmed

* Continues to target FY 2015 sales of between 980 million euros and 1.035 billion euros

* 2015 earnings target remains an adjusted EBIT margin of 9 to 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9498 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)