UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 12 SAF-HOLLAND S.A. :
* Good growth in sales and earnings for financial year 2014
* FY sales rose 12 percent to 959.7 million euros ($1 billion)
* Dividend 0.32 euros per share
* Sales and earnings targets for 2015 confirmed
* Continues to target FY 2015 sales of between 980 million euros and 1.035 billion euros
* 2015 earnings target remains an adjusted EBIT margin of 9 to 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9498 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.