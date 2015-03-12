UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 12 Charles Taylor Plc :
* Managing agency obtains regulatory approval
* Has received regulatory approval from PRA, FCA and Lloyd's to launch a managing agent
* Launch of Charles Taylor managing agency is expected to be modestly earnings-enhancing in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.