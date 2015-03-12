March 12 Sig Plc

* Final dividend 2.98 pence per share

* Total dividend up 23.9 percent to 4.4 pence per share

* FY underlying profit before tax 98.1 million pounda versus 90 million pounds year ago

* FY like-for-like sales increased by 3.8 percent

* Expects continuing weakening of euro and potential adverse translational effect on profit to be partially offset by lower fuel costs