* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 12 TT Electronics Plc :
* Final dividend 3.8 pence per share
* Total dividend 5.5 pence per share
* Revenue broadly unchanged in a challenging year
* Underlying operating profit down 5 percent including about 5 million pounds benefit from non-recurring trading items
* Net debt at year end of 14.3 million stg
* Markets continue to look challenging, especially in Europe
* Remain cautious in outlook for 2015 and expect profits to be more second-half weighted than in prior year
* Group revenue from continuing operations was 524.3 million stg (2013: 532.2 million stg)
* Underlying operating profit from continuing operations declined by 5 percent to 29.2 million stg
* Reported loss for period amounted to 10.5 million stg (2013: profit 13.0 million stg)
* Cost of OIP programme in Europe is anticipated to be approximately 24.0 million stg with projected full-year run rate cost improvements of 3.5 million stg
* Benefits of new strategic plan are expected to be seen from 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
