March 12 TT Electronics Plc :

* Final dividend 3.8 pence per share

* Total dividend 5.5 pence per share

* Revenue broadly unchanged in a challenging year

* Underlying operating profit down 5 percent including about 5 million pounds benefit from non-recurring trading items

* Net debt at year end of 14.3 million stg

* Markets continue to look challenging, especially in Europe

* Remain cautious in outlook for 2015 and expect profits to be more second-half weighted than in prior year

* Group revenue from continuing operations was 524.3 million stg (2013: 532.2 million stg)

* Underlying operating profit from continuing operations declined by 5 percent to 29.2 million stg

* Reported loss for period amounted to 10.5 million stg (2013: profit 13.0 million stg)

* Cost of OIP programme in Europe is anticipated to be approximately 24.0 million stg with projected full-year run rate cost improvements of 3.5 million stg

* Benefits of new strategic plan are expected to be seen from 2016