UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 12 Computacenter Plc
* Final dividend 13.1 penceper share
* Total dividend 19.8 penceper share
* 2014 final results
* Group reported record revenues of 3.1 billion pounds, following a fifth successive year of revenue growth
* Services revenue up by 4.8 per cent in constant currency to 985.5 million pounds, and by 2.0 per cent on an as reported basis
* UK reported strong revenue and profit growth across both services and supply chain
* Overall performance in Germany was disappointing, although business finished year strongly and enters 2015 in a more positive position than it started 2014
* Poor performance by French business, and charge of 9.1 million pounds taken in respect of comprehensive restructuring in France to improve competitiveness
* We are determined to make 2015 a year of progress for group- CEO
* Group made a profit before tax of 76.4 million pounds, which represented an increase of 51.3 per cent against comparative performance in 2013 on an as reported basis
* Proposed a final dividend of 13.1 pence per share
* Total dividend per share for 2013 was 17.5 pence per share or 19.6p per share on a pro forma basis, after taking account of share consolidation
* Whilst we are confident of reducing loss materially in France during 2015, a return to profitability is some way off
* Whilst we are encouraged by Q4 performance in Germany, it is too early to tell whether this is a substantial move in right direction, or simply represents a good quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.