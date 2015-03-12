March 12 Computacenter Plc

* Final dividend 13.1 penceper share

* Total dividend 19.8 penceper share

* 2014 final results

* Group reported record revenues of 3.1 billion pounds, following a fifth successive year of revenue growth

* Services revenue up by 4.8 per cent in constant currency to 985.5 million pounds, and by 2.0 per cent on an as reported basis

* UK reported strong revenue and profit growth across both services and supply chain

* Overall performance in Germany was disappointing, although business finished year strongly and enters 2015 in a more positive position than it started 2014

* Poor performance by French business, and charge of 9.1 million pounds taken in respect of comprehensive restructuring in France to improve competitiveness

* We are determined to make 2015 a year of progress for group- CEO

* Group made a profit before tax of 76.4 million pounds, which represented an increase of 51.3 per cent against comparative performance in 2013 on an as reported basis

* Proposed a final dividend of 13.1 pence per share

* Total dividend per share for 2013 was 17.5 pence per share or 19.6p per share on a pro forma basis, after taking account of share consolidation

* Whilst we are confident of reducing loss materially in France during 2015, a return to profitability is some way off

* Whilst we are encouraged by Q4 performance in Germany, it is too early to tell whether this is a substantial move in right direction, or simply represents a good quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: