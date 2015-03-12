March 12 Shawbrook Group Ltd IPO-SHAW.L:

* Shawbrook: announcement of intention to float

* Company will apply for admission of its ordinary shares to premium listing segment of official list maintained by FCA

* Offer comprises sale by fund advised by Pollen street capital, other shareholders, new shares to be issued by company

* Expected that new ordinary shares being sold in offer will raise gross proceeds for company of about 90 million pounds

* Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs International appointed as joint sponsors, joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners to offer

* Expected that admission will take place in early April 2015

* Group expects to benefit from opportunities arising from growth chosen markets, together with product development, expansion into adjacent markets Further company coverage: