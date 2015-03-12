METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
March 12 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :
* Possible offer for TSB Banking Group Plc
* Group also notes that board of TSB Banking Group Plc would be willing to recommend an offer at this price
* Group is in discussion with Banco de Sabadell, S.A. regarding terms of an irrevocable agreement
* Group would be minded to accept an offer at 340 pence per share price if it is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.