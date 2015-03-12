March 12 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :

* Possible offer for TSB Banking Group Plc

* Group also notes that board of TSB Banking Group Plc would be willing to recommend an offer at this price

* Group is in discussion with Banco de Sabadell, S.A. regarding terms of an irrevocable agreement

* Group would be minded to accept an offer at 340 pence per share price if it is made