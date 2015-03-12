METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
March 12 Ashcourt Rowan PLC
* Recommended increased offer for Ashcourt Rowan Plc
* Towry and Ashcourt Rowan announce recommended increased offer of 333 pence in cash
* Deal also includes principal amount of 16 pence in new loan notes per ashcourt rowan share
* Transaction is expected to complete in Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.