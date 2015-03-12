METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
March 12 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Gsk intends to sell part holding in Aspen
* Intends to sell approximately half of its 12.4 pct stake in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
* Disposal will be through a placing of ordinary shares in aspen to institutional investors
* Offering is expected to comprise 28.2 million Aspen ordinary shares equivalent to c.6.2 pct of Aspen's issued share capital
* After proposed deal, GSK would remain a c.6.2 pct shareholder in Aspen and has undertaken not to dispose of any shares in Aspen for a period of 180 days following completion
* Net profit on disposal will not be included in core operating profit and core EPS in 2015
* It is expected that GSK will no longer account for Aspen as an associate going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.