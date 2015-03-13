March 13 Kesko Oyj :

* Sales in February 2015: sales in the grocery trade remained the same, sales in the home improvement and speciality goods trade increased in Finland

* Sales, excluding VAT, in February 2015 totalled EUR 648.8 million, down 1.6 pct

* In terms of local currencies, sales were at the same level as in the previous year