March 13 Bechtle AG

* news: Bechtle AG presents record figures for 2014

* FY pretax profit rose 20.2 percent to 107.4 million eur

* Dividend 1.20 eurper share

* Slackening dynamics expected in 2015

* Impulses from IT market will be weaker than in 2014

* Especially situation on hardware market is challenging

* Expects business performance to remain positive and significantly above industry average

* Intend to continue to increase revenue and earnings and gain market shares this year