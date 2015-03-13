March 13 First Sensor AG :

* FY total sales of 124.0 million euros ($131 million) generated 12.5 percent above previous year figure (108.5 million euros)

* EBITDA amounted to 13.5 million euros for financial year 2014 (prior-year figure 11.6 million euros)

* For financial year 2015 expects total sales in a range between 128 million euros and 132 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 operating result EBITDA between 14 million euros and 16 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)