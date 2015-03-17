March 17 Gem Diamonds Ltd :

* FY revenue rose 27 percent to $271 million

* FY underlying EBITDA $104 million, up 35 pct

* Announces dividend of 5 cents per share

* Medium to long-term outlook for diamond demand is expected to remain favourable

* Sees diamond prices beginning to trend upward in second half of 2015