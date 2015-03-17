March 17 Morgan Sindall Group Plc :

* Contract win

* Morgan Sindall Group Plc secures place on 4 billion pounds southern construction framework

* Framework is set to be operational from summer 2015 and succeeds IESE framework, construction framework South West (CFSW), and London construction programme

* Has been appointed on all three framework lots for projects ranging in value from 1 million pounds upwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)